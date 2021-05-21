Dust Explosion at Landus Elevator and Other Food Industry News

Landus Cooperative is assuring farmer-members they will be up to operational capacity this fall following a dust explosion at a Jefferson location last Friday. President and CEO, Matt Carstens, is reporting they will be able to resume grain receiving and conduct corn drying at the Mulberry Street location and that storage capacity will be sufficient to meet farmer expectations this harvest season. “We’re so thankful to the local fire and rescue teams who responded to last Friday’s emergency and even more thankful that no one was hurt,” Carstens says. “True to the ‘Landus Way’ of acting with agility, courage, teamwork and speed, we are now forging ahead with the planning to rebuild our Jefferson location to be bigger and better than before.” Also located at this site are the Landus Beef Feed Center and the Landus SoyChlor production plant. Agronomy services remain uninterrupted ant the Beef and Feed center has resumed normal operations. The SoyChlor plant is expected to resume production yet this week. An assessment on what led to the explosion and fire on Friday is underway. Landus will implement any corrective actions identified in that investigation.