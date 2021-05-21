newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Dust Explosion at Landus Elevator and Other Food Industry News

By John S. Forrester
powderbulksolids.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation is underway to determine the cause of a dust explosion and fire at the Landus Cooperative grain elevator in Jefferson IA on May 14 that damaged the facility, the company announced in a statement. The blast occurred at about 8 a.m., prompting a response from local fire and...

www.powderbulksolids.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Foods#Milk Chocolate#Food Industry#Dust Explosion#Plant Industry#Health Food#Fire Services#Landus Cooperative#The Des Moines Register#American#The Hershey Company#Lily#Bfy#Mountain Home#Danone International#Mixer Great#Hse#Young S Seafood Ltd#Saputo Plans#Saputo Dairy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Health Services
Related
Agriculturebeef2live.com

U.S. Corn Food, Seed, and Industrial Use

U.S. Corn Food, Seed, and Industrial Use Raised on Improved Ethanol Prospects. Projected U.S. 2016/17 corn food, seed, and industrial use (FSI) is raised 50 million bushels as this month’s corn for ethanol is projected 50 million bushels higher at 5,450 million. Total FSI use is projected at 6,895 million this month. This increase is offset by a 50-million bushel decrease in projected feed and residual, now at 5,500 million. For 2017/18, farmers indicated intentions to plant 4 percent fewer corn acres than last year, for a planted acreage forecast of 90 million acres.
Iowa StateNew Haven Register

Owners plan to rebuild Iowa grain elevator after explosion

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) — A dust explosion at a central Iowa grain elevator earlier this month should not affect storage capacity or operations during this fall's harvest, the company said. Landus Cooperative grain elevator in Jefferson said in a news release that it expects grain receiving and corn drying to...
Mountain Home, IDMountain Home News

Grain Elevator Explosion in Mountain Home

Mountain Home reverberated physically, as reports of an explosion began immediately coming into the 911 dispatch on Tuesday May 18th just before 5 pm. Individuals throughout our area were feeling the impact of a massive explosion at the Simplot Granary located in Elmore County you can see in the distance over the train tracks from Sunset Blvd. Some last night did not know that there had been an explosion and even said it felt like maybe it was an earthquake.
Jefferson, IA1380kcim.com

Landus Assures Farmer-Members They Will Be Operational For Harvest After Explosion And Fire At Jefferson Location

Landus Cooperative is assuring farmer-members they will be up to operational capacity this fall following a dust explosion at a Jefferson location last Friday. President and CEO, Matt Carstens, is reporting they will be able to resume grain receiving and conduct corn drying at the Mulberry Street location and that storage capacity will be sufficient to meet farmer expectations this harvest season. “We’re so thankful to the local fire and rescue teams who responded to last Friday’s emergency and even more thankful that no one was hurt,” Carstens says. “True to the ‘Landus Way’ of acting with agility, courage, teamwork and speed, we are now forging ahead with the planning to rebuild our Jefferson location to be bigger and better than before.” Also located at this site are the Landus Beef Feed Center and the Landus SoyChlor production plant. Agronomy services remain uninterrupted ant the Beef and Feed center has resumed normal operations. The SoyChlor plant is expected to resume production yet this week. An assessment on what led to the explosion and fire on Friday is underway. Landus will implement any corrective actions identified in that investigation.
Iowa StateLa Crosse Tribune

Dust explosion causes property damage at Iowa grain elevator

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) — A dust explosion at a central Iowa grain elevator on Friday caused property damage but no injuries, the owner said. Landus Cooperative said in a statement on its website that the explosion at its Jefferson grain elevator happened around 8 a.m. The statement said no one was injured and all employees were located.
Medical & BiotechMySanAntonio

Hiperbaric Hosts Virtual HPP Innovation Week for the Food & Beverage Industry

MIAMI (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. Hiperbaric, the global leader in High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology, presents HPP Innovation Week, June 14-18. The online conference will bring together manufacturers, retailers, food service and packaging companies, regulatory, and academic leaders in the HPP industry to discuss the latest trends and innovations. The event will provide a forum for education, networking, and collaboration while demonstrating how HPP positively impacts the food and beverage industry, as well as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.
Industryselectscience.net

Industry News: PURO: A scale of the digital age

Since the product launch, the Puro industrial scale series has been convincing not only because of its performance and affordable price. Smart logistics, transparent processes, online tutorials and an improved ecological footprint make Puro a product of the digital age. In times of Industry 4.0, customers expect more than just...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Lockdown impact on Thermic Fluids Market Global Demand, Research and Top Leading Player to 2026

“Global Thermic Fluids Market 2021“research offers highlights of the business with key insights, applications, and the industrial chain structure. Furthermore, it provides information on the worldwide market containing the latest patterns, focused scene investigation, key locales, and their improvement status. Advanced approaches and plans are examined just as assembling procedures and cost structures are dissected likewise. The report states import/trade utilities, market figures, cost, value, income, and gross productivity of the market. Also, with the emergence of the global pandemic, the effect of COVID-19 is analyzed in the Thermic Fluids report. Depends on the type and applications, the entrance of new products and research involved in the growth of innovative products is one of the major aspects which is expected to have an influence on the Thermic Fluids Market. In addition, the impact of lockdown on production and the impact of demand on these products is one of the major factors that are likely to affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.
IndustryCreston News Advertiser

Construction industry lumbers with rising price of wood

When building a home there are contingency costs. But for Bennie Shinn, he’s never quite experienced anything like the current lumber market. Shinn, who runs BNR Construction LLC with his two sons, said the current shipping and supply issue for lumber and other building materials has “turned everything upside down.” He used to bid jobs by an average per square-foot, but the rapidly rising costs have made it near impossible to bid a job because of lumber costs.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Focus Brands Experienced ‘Explosive’ Growth In The Grocery Space This Year And Now Plans To Consult Other Restaurant Brands

Plenty has been written about how restaurants have come up with innovative solutions to stay afloat during the Covid-19 crisis. One of the major narratives throughout the past year has been the triple-digit growth in off-premise business–whether through the drive-thru, delivery or takeout–providing consumers access to their favorite brands while dining rooms were closed.
IndustryKPVI Newschannel 6

Rebounding hospitality and food industry faces regrowing pains

ATHENS — After nearly 16 months, COVID-19-related restrictions are being lifted across the nation, breathing life back into the hospitality industry as people return to dining out at restaurants and traveling for both business and pleasure. In an industry hard hit by the pandemic — employment in the industry is...
New York City, NYthecut.com

What It Takes to Make It in the Food Industry

The food industry is a difficult one to break into. The pressure of owning a small restaurant includes long hours, pivoting, and constant uncertainty. For women, starting a restaurant also comes with a higher level of skepticism owing to a long-standing culture of misogyny that persists in the industry. That said, many have overcome these obstacles and opened successful eateries that represent their culture, honor their communities, and fulfill their lifelong ambitions.
Agriculturecannatechtoday.com

Quick Hits: All the Latest Cannabis Industry News

In mid-April, the South American country of Paraguay’s security forces dealt a severe blow to several narcotrafficking operations, mostly occurring at the border with Brazil. Authorities destroyed nearly 346 tons of cannabis, including illegal crops and ready-to-consume plant material, the Paraguayan National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD, Spanish) said in several statements.
Santa Barbara, CApacbiztimes.com

Lots of help wanted in restaurants, other industries

Acme Hospitality, which operates several restaurants in downtown Santa Barbara, is looking to fill between 25 and 35 empty positions, and like many employers, it’s has had to get creative with its hiring practices. It’s offering a $100 referral bonus to any employee who brings someone to the company, and...
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

All Hotel Industry News Page 2

Last week more than 500 senior industry executives attended a webinar organised by HVS in partnership with legal expert Bird & Bird, publishing group EP Business in Hospitality and restructuring advisory firm AlixPartners on the subject of Hotel Finance continue reading →. May, 20 2021. Marc Bromley has been appointed...
Health Serviceshospitalitynet.org

Hospitality In Healthcare: Human Touch And Other Industry Parallels

Global healthcare has evolved immensely over the last centuries, through the vast advancements of technology and groundbreaking pharmaceutical discoveries. With COVID-19 concerns still rife, the spotlight has shone on the global healthcare sector – yet counterintuitively, the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) expects a 1.1% decline in healthcare spending across the world’s 60 largest economies, due to a sharp fall in non-urgent care spending.
Dunkirk, NYObserver

Wells Foods, like other businesses, in search of employees

Like many businesses in Chautauqua County, the Wells Foods ice cream manufacturing plant in Dunkirk is looking for employees. But their search differs slightly from other employers in that the family-owned company is expanding. In conjunction with the two-year anniversary of Wells Enterprises purchasing the ice cream plant, the business...
Industrylakeshoregazette.com

Industrial Explosives Market Current Situation And Growth

The world are also resuming at a steady pace. Technological advancements are facilitating the resurgence of global mining industry. Factors such as these and many more are instrumenting the growth in global demand for industrial explosives. A recent report published by Persistence Market Research estimates that in 2016, more than US$ 9 billion worth of industrial explosives were sold in the world. In the course of next eight years, the global market for industrial explosives is anticipated to grow steadily at 5.6% CAGR and reach US$ 14.58 billion value.