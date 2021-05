RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Jussi Olkinuora made 29 saves, Iiro Pakarinen and Atte Ohtamaa scored and defending champion Finland beat the United States 2-1 on Saturday in their opening game in the world hockey championship. Jason Robertson scored for the Americans, and Cal Petersen stopped 27 shots. In the other Group B game Saturday, Lukas Reichel had a goal and an assist and Germany beat Norway 5-1. In Group A, Nicklas Jensen had a hat trick and Denmark beat Sweden for the first time in the event, winning 4-3. Timo Meier and Gregory Hofmann each scored twice to help Switzerland beat the Czech Republic 5-2, Anton Burdasov scored twice in Russia’s 7-1 victory over Britain, and Roman Starchenko had the shootout winner in Kazakhstan’s 3-2 victory over Latvia.