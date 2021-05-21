newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj Reflects On "Beam Me Up Scotty" Moving 80K

By Mitch Findlay
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere aren't many artists who could re-release a mixtape from 2009 and find it moving more units than most new major-label studio albums. Such is the power of Nicki Minaj, who has long enjoyed her reign as hip-hop's queen. Last Friday, Minaj surprised her many loyal fans with the welcome news that Beam Me Up Scotty -- the breakout tape that initially solidified her as one of hip-hop's most exciting new lyricists -- was making the long-awaited transition to streaming services.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Inc#Beam Me Up Scotty#80k Wow#Hip Hop#Listeners#Memory Lane#Eyes#Streaming#Rotation#Droves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Nicki Minaj teases return wearing nothing but hearts and crocs

Get ready BARBZ, Nicki Minaj is coming back and she’s letting the internet know in the most Nicki way possible. Posing in nothing but hot pink crocs and pressing two furry heart-shaped pillows against her body, Minaj simply captioned the images, “ F R I D A Y.” As the rapper sits in her all-pink, Channel candy-covered office the artist teases that something new is arriving at the end of the week.
Beauty & Fashiontheboxhouston.com

Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet Wearing $50 Pink Crocs

“She’s back” and “Nicki” are trending to Twitter right now thanks to Nicki Minaj posting two new photos that sent the Barbz into a frenzy. After taking some time to enjoy motherhood, Nicki appears to be hinting at her return with the series of pink photos simply captioned “Friday.”. Nicki,...
Musicwild941.com

Nicki Minaj’s Got That Clout

Nicki Minaj followers are something else. Its crazy that she can post something an people are like I want those too. Croc must really be super comfy. O yea lets see if she will be dropping new music this Friday.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Nicki Minaj soon back with a new title? The news

Nicki Minaj will be back! We give you all the info just below. Recently we shared with you the Billboard ranking of the week with The Weeknd who came back in force, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars but also many other artists and we will stay in the US music theme. Indeed, we will now talk to Nicki Minaj. You are not without knowing that the rapper became a mother on September 30, 2020. Moreover, she does not hesitate to share her son’s face on her social networks. But it was another of her publications that interested us because she announced the release of a new sound! We let you discover the post in question below.
CelebritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Did Nicki Minaj Really Crash the Crocs Website?

Yes, you read that right. Nicki Minaj put away her Balenciagas this week and chose to model a pair of hot pink Crocs on Instagram on Monday — and it went viral. The rap star shared her first social media post since Jan. 9, where she teased an upcoming project that will release on Friday. She posed in nothing but a few well-placed heart pillows and Crocs clogs with Chanel-inspired Jibbitz charms.
CelebritiesComplex

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Rare Pink Richard Mille Watch

Nicki Minaj reminds us why she’s the self-proclaimed “Queen of rap.”. On Wednesday, the Pinkprint artist hit up Instagram to show off her iced-out timepiece by Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille. The video shows Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty, pulling up in a luxurious whip as her track plays through the speakers. Nicki is seen with her arm out the window, giving us a glimpse at the watch, which appears to be the RM 07-02 model, aka “The Pink Sapphire.”
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Causes 4,900% Spike In Pink Crocs Sales: Report

Despite her posting only once in the last seven days, it's been a pretty dominant week for Nicki Minaj. The living legend teased her upcoming musical comeback by telling her fans to tune in at the end of the week, hinting that she could be dropping a new single or project. As we patiently wait to find out what she's releasing (while listening to "LLC" on repeat), fans of the 38-year-old have been boosting sales for footwear brand Crocs, buying up tons of stock after the superstar rapper showed off a pair of pink clogs in her return pictures.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

DMX ‘EXODUS’ Listening Session Reveals Features From JAY-Z, Nas, Usher, Bono, Lil Wayne, More

When it was announced earlier this week that the first official posthumous album from DMX will arrive on May 28th (Def Jam), fans were certainly very excited. EXODUS is set to feature all new and original music from the legendary rapper, and will be executive produced by his good friend Swizz Beatz. So far, no other details about the album had been revealed to the public but last night (May 13), Swizz and the team held a listening session for the much-awaited set for industry folks, DJs and others.
MusicPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Nicki Minaj’s Stunt Game On The ‘Gram Game Is Strong

Nicki Minaj took a break from music to enjoy motherhood and marriage, but the queen is back and heads must roll. Ever since the ‘Beam Me Up Scottie’ rapper jumped back onto the scene, dropping new and beloved old music, she’s been serving us outfit and hair looks in the process.
CelebritiesEssence

Nicki Minaj Speaks On Her Father Robert Maraj's Passing

"He was very loved & will be very missed," the rapper shared in her statement. Last night, Barbz went crazy after Nicki Minaj went on Instagram live with Young Money Cash Money alum Drake and dropped her famed Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. Following the re-release of hits such as “Seeing Green” and “I Get Crazy” from 12 years ago, Minaj also broke her silence on the passing of her father Robert Maraj on her official website in a long update to her fans about Netflix binge-watching and pregnancy cravings.
Mental HealthTrentonian

Nicki Minaj says hiatus has improved her mental health

Nicki Minaj thinks taking a break from the music industry has been good for her mental health. The 38-year-old rap star hasn't released an album since 'Queen' in 2018 and Nicki admits she's now in a much better frame of mind after giving birth to her son in September. During...
WWEHOT 97

Soulja Boy Opens Up On Nicki Minaj, Randy Orton Beef, Burglary + Why He Wants Credit For BAPE

Soulja Boy joins Ebro in the Morning for a great conversation covering much of his viral moments, beefs, controversies, and music. He spoke about Nicki Minaj & her remixes his hit song “Donk” for “Itty Bitty Piggy,” broke down the beef between himself and WWE’s Randy Orton, opened up on his infamous 2008 robbery, his past addiction with lean, his ventures into video games and marijuana, and much more!
Musiczapgossip.com

Nicki Minaj played Enya to her unborn son

Nicki Minaj played Enya to her son during her pregnancy. The chart-topping rap star – who gave birth to a baby boy on September 30 – has revealed her son hated listening to rap music but loved “soothing” songs. Nicki, 38, wrote on Twitter: “He hated rap music when he...
Musichypebeast.com

Here Are J. Cole and Nicki Minaj's First Week Projections

J. Cole‘s The Off-Season and Nicki Minaj‘s Beam Me Up Scotty are both expected to open next week’s Billboard 200 with big numbers. According to HITS Daily Double, The Off-Season is looking to earn around 280,000 to 310,000 in total activity and 35,000 to 40,000 in album sales. If the 12-track record surpasses 291,000 in total activity, it will dethrone Taylor Swift’s new version of Fearless to hold the record for the biggest opening week of 2021 so far. The album marked Cole’s first full-length release since 2018’s KOD and features appearances and production from the likes of 21 Savage, Timbaland, Boi-1da and more.
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Nicki Minaj Teases New Single 'Fractions'

On Tuesday (May 11), Nicki Minaj continued to build anticipation for her upcoming single by seemingly sharing a few lyrics from the track, which is rumored to be titled "Fractions." "Btchs act like they want action, heard they want action, btch we aint duckin no action. I’m bout to giv’em...