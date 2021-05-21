Nicki Minaj Reflects On "Beam Me Up Scotty" Moving 80K
There aren't many artists who could re-release a mixtape from 2009 and find it moving more units than most new major-label studio albums. Such is the power of Nicki Minaj, who has long enjoyed her reign as hip-hop's queen. Last Friday, Minaj surprised her many loyal fans with the welcome news that Beam Me Up Scotty -- the breakout tape that initially solidified her as one of hip-hop's most exciting new lyricists -- was making the long-awaited transition to streaming services.www.hotnewhiphop.com