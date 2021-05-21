Nicki Minaj Reflects On "Beam Me Up Scotty" Moving 80K

Nicki Minaj will be back! We give you all the info just below. Recently we shared with you the Billboard ranking of the week with The Weeknd who came back in force, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars but also many other artists and we will stay in the US music theme. Indeed, we will now talk to Nicki Minaj. You are not without knowing that the rapper became a mother on September 30, 2020. Moreover, she does not hesitate to share her son’s face on her social networks. But it was another of her publications that interested us because she announced the release of a new sound! We let you discover the post in question below.