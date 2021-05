Okay, I’m a full-on cliché; the pandemic has led me to plan a move from New York to Austin, just like scores of other frustrated East Coasters. (If anyone in Austin happens to be reading this, please be my friend, I promise not to behave too much like an irritating ex-Brooklynite.) There’s a lot I’m worried about regarding my move—will I find an apartment? Will my friends replace me? Will I die alone in a weird tech-bro housing complex and only be found when my body starts to decompose?—but one thing I didn’t expect was the idea that placing a “hard out” on my time in New York would actually improve my dating life.