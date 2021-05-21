newsbreak-logo
Topeka urges residents to avoid contact with Shunga Creek

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans have been warned to avoid contact with the Shunga Creek. The City of Topeka is advising residents to avoid contact with the Shunga Creek starting at SW Shunga Dr. and Washburn Ave. until further notice due to a localized sanitary sewer overflow. IT said infrastructure has struggled with the amount of water from recent rain and saturated soils contributing to flows in the sewer system. The extra stormwater combined with sanitary flows caused areas of the system to overflow into the nearby creek.

