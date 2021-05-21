Manny Pacquiao Announces Fight Against Errol Spence Jr.

It’s been a wacky week in the world of boxing. On Sunday, the internet was abuzz with the news that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua would meet on Aug. 24 in Saudi Arabia to unify the world heavyweight title. The following day, arbitrator Daniel Weinstein said, “not so fast, my friends,” and within a few days Fury had a new opponent, old foe Deontay Wilder, a new date, July 24, and a new venue, Las Vegas. And then yesterday, May 21, came more stunning news. Manny Pacquiao announced on social media that he would be returning to the ring after a 25-month absence to meet Errol Spence Jr. The fight would take place in Las Vegas on Aug. 21 and air in the U.S. on FOX pay-per-view.