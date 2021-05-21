newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Manny Pacquiao Announces Fight Against Errol Spence Jr.

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManny Pacquiao is currently 42 years old and he is still one of the best boxers in the world with one of the most impressive resumes the world has ever seen. Just a few months ago, it was revealed that he would be coming back to fight youngster Ryan Garcia, although, at the time, the move seemed to be a bit surprising. After all, Garcia is still at the start of his career and has barely been able to prove himself against champions.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Ryan Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Boxing#Combat#Sports Illustrated#Fight#Youngster Ryan Garcia#Poster#August#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Prediction: Canelo vs. Saunders could be worse than Pacquiao vs. Bradley

Manny Pacquiao’s loss to Timothy Bradley was one of the worst on record. Canelo Alvarez could be in line for a repeat of 2012 this weekend. That’s the view in the latest edition of the Steve Tannenbaum Column on WBN ‘Hooks, Jabs & Zingers’. In it, Tannebaum looks at this weekend’s big fight between Canelo and Billy Joe Saunders.
Combat Sportstheshadowleague.com

Pacquiao vs. Spence Thumbs Nose At Bob Arum

The boxing world went a flutter when it was revealed that Manny Pacquiao would be the next opponent for Errol Spence, Jr. After a healthy campaign on behalf of the fans for a Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford fight, they were rewarded with an out of nowhere blockbuster bout. Now August 21st in Las Vegas, the legendary Manny Pacquiao will attempt to treat Errol Spence, Jr., the way he treated Keith Thurman back in 2019.
Combat Sportsdazn.com

Manny Pacquiao fight talks need to move forward, warns Mikey Garcia

The former four-weight world champion warned the record-breaking eight-weight titleholder he will look elsewhere for his next bout if something isn't agreed soon. Mikey Garcia was in attendance along with over 70,000 others to watch Canelo Alvarez continue his collection of super-middleweight titles at the expense of Billy Joe Saunders. And the former featherweight, super-featherweight, lightweight and light-welterweight champion of the world has his own megafight planned, against the legendary Manny Pacquiao.
Combat Sportsboxingtalk.com

Spence-Pacquiao booked for Aug. 21st

Fox Sports anounced that multi-division champion Manny Pacquiao and unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. are set to fight each other on August 21st in Las Vegas. The legendary Pacquiao has not fought since 2019 when he beat an undefeated Keith Thurman by split-decision to become the WBA welterweight champion. Pacquiao, a senator in the Philippines, has not fought since, and was stripped by the WBA for inactivty. Now Pacquiao, age 42, will face another undefeated champ in Spence this August. Spence holds the IBF and WBC belts, having last defended against Danny Garcia in December. Spence is 31 years old.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo-Saunders, Fury-Joshua, Ruiz-Arreola, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Roman "Choocolatito" Gonzalez, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola, and more. I noticed you missed Chocolatito off your list of current fighters with a locked in...
Combat Sportsgivemesport.com

Manny Pacquiao is being eyed up by Josh Taylor once he unifies all four belts

Josh Taylor has revealed that he would be open to fighting Manny Pacquiao, but insists he is not looking past his next bout, a unification clash with Jose Ramirez. WBA and IBF super-lightweight world titleholder Taylor (17-0, 13 KO's) has made no secret of his desire for a super fight with Pacquiao, even going so far as to name his childhood Staffordshire Bull Terrier after the legendary 'Pac Man,' 42, who has won world titles in eight weight categories.
NFLnowboxing.com

Tim Bradley: Manny Pacquiao is the Tom Brady of boxing, you can never count him out

The most surprising fight news this week happened when boxing’s only eight-division world champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao announced on his official Twitter and other social media platforms that he would return to the ring on August 21 against undefeated unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. Pacquiao is 42 years old...
Combat Sportsib.tv

A Stunning New Development: Pacquiao vs Spence Confirmed for Aug. 21

It’s been a wacky week in the world of boxing. On Sunday, the internet was abuzz with the news that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua would meet on Aug. 24 in Saudi Arabia to unify the world heavyweight title. The following day, arbitrator Daniel Weinstein said, “not so fast, my friends,” and within a few days Fury had a new opponent, old foe Deontay Wilder, a new date, July 24, and a new venue, Las Vegas. And then yesterday, May 21, came more stunning news. Manny Pacquiao announced on social media that he would be returning to the ring after a 25-month absence to meet Errol Spence Jr. The fight would take place in Las Vegas on Aug. 21 and air in the U.S. on FOX pay-per-view.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

New Pacquiao Fight Not Much Easier Than Previously Mentioned One

Manny Pacquiao is currently in the final phase of what has been an enjoyable boxing career over the years. His fight style in the ring quite unique. Between his speed of hands and feet, movement, angles, combinations, heart and stamina, Pacquiao has given fans a lot over the years. Often...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Spence Pursuit Will End Pacquiao's Career On a Painful Note

I appreciate Manny Pacquiao. The things he’s accomplished since reaching the championship level more than two decades ago measure up to anyone over the same time frame, and he’ll be a deserving International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee at the very instant he becomes eligible. But in spite of the...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

How do you beat a fighter like boxing legend Manny Pacquiao?

One of Manny Pacquiao’s potentially final opponents gave WBN an insight into his mindset of how to defeat the boxing legend if they fought in 2021. Mikey Garcia, a multi-weight champion himself, offered up part of his blueprint when discussing facing the eight-division ruler when ringside at the recent Canelo fight.