newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Komarov Shines on U23 Debut; Ukraine Trumps Russia for WW title

uww.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is a perfect way to debut at a tournament, Aleksandr KOMAROV (RUS) demonstrated it on Friday. Wrestling for the first time at an U23-level tournament, the former cadet and junior world champion dominated his way into the final, establishing himself as the wrestler to beat at 87kg in the future.

uww.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Greco Roman Wrestling#Combat#World Champion#Silver Medals#Komarov Shines#U23 Debut#Ww#Rus#Russians#Olympic Wrestling#Georgian#Armenian#Instagram A#Aliaksandr Pechurenka#Blr#Tur#Armernian#Patrycja Gil#Mda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Sweden
Country
Azerbaijan
News Break
Wrestling
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
MilitaryJamestown Foundation

Russia’s Armed Forces Test Combat Readiness Close to Ukraine’s Border

Since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in February–March 2014 and its subsequent involvement in destabilizing southeastern Ukraine, Russia’s Armed Forces frequently conduct force generation close to the border. In March, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered a snap inspection of combat readiness across Russia’s system of Joint Strategic Commands (Obyedinennyye Strategicheskoye Komandovanie—OSK)/Military Districts (MD), with the movement of troops and heavy equipment especially close to Ukraine’s border. By late April, Shoigu ordered units back to their permanent bases. However, it quickly became apparent that most of those Russian units have not stood down (see EDM, April 22, 27 [1][2][3]). Based on the released details of the buildup, the forces that moved in proximity to the border with Ukraine arguably lack some of the features of preparations—such as strategic-level electronic warfare (EW) assets or sufficient logistics—that would have been required to commence true combat operations. However, new measures could be undertaken if Moscow authorizes the use of force in support of the Russian-led separatists in Donbas (Deutsche Welle—Russian service, May 7).
Politicsrock947.com

Putin says Russia will respond to Ukraine’s ‘cleansing’ of political space

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would respond to what he called Ukraine’s ‘cleansing’ of the political space, a day after a Ukrainian court placed a prominent pro-Russian politician under house arrest. The Ukrainian court put Viktor Medvedchuk, who promotes closer ties with Moscow and...
Politicsmadison

Putin bemoans Ukraine's crackdown on pro-Russia opposition

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday harshly criticized Ukrainian authorities for what he described as their crackdown on the Moscow-friendly opposition amid simmering tensions between the two neighbors. Putin's statement comes a day after Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, the largest opposition...
Politicsdallassun.com

EU Warns Russia Is Trying To Integrate Parts Of Eastern Ukraine

European Union officials are calling for a stronger response by the bloc to Russian aggression toward Ukraine, warning that Moscow's ultimate aim is to absorb parts of eastern Ukraine where a war has raged for seven years. The warnings came in a report written by the EU's diplomatic office that...
Politicsharrisondaily.com

Ukraine's leader says France, Germany too soft on Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's leader said Thursday that France and Germany have recently softened their stance in talks with Moscow on settling a conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Politicsdailyjournal.net

Ukraine’s leader fears US making deal with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s leader voiced fear Thursday that the U.S. could strike a deal with Russia behind his country’s back, and rebuked France and Germany for a perceived softening of their stance in talks with Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically warned Washington that its failure to block the construction...
Societytucsonpost.com

Ukraine Denounces Russia's Persecution Of Crimean Tatars

Ukrainian officials have marked the 77th anniversary of the Crimean Tatars' Stalin-era deportations from Crimea to Central Asia by denouncing what they called their ongoing persecution by Russia. Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and backed separatists in two of its eastern provinces, sparking a war that has...
WorldBirmingham Star

Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan Advance To Eurovision Song Contest Final

Ten of the 16 acts competing in the first semifinal in Rotterdam on May 18 advanced to the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest -- including performers from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine. A second semifinal is scheduled for May 20, with 10 of those acts also advancing to the May...
Combat Sportsuww.org

Russia, Ukraine in Thrilling WW Title Race at #WrestleSkopke

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (May 20) --- Ukraine and Russia are involved in a thrilling team title race in women's wrestling at the U23 European Championships. While Russia dominated with four finalists on Wednesday compared to Ukraine's two, the latter entered three into the finals on Thursday while Russia fell behind to only two.
Combat Sportsuww.org

Nichita on Course for U23 Euro Gold; Russia Rolls to FS Team Title

Anastasia NICHITA (MDA) is the most accomplished wrestler entered in the women's wrestling draw at the ongoing U23 European Championships. After all, she has medals, including gold, at the world and continental level and is qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old did not disappoint on Wednesday as she rock-and-rolled...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Russia Warns Turkey Over Ties With Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign minister on Monday warned Turkey against what he said were attempts to fuel "militaristic sentiment" in Ukraine after Ankara moved to boost cooperation with Kyiv. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last month pledged support to Kyiv amid a buildup of Russian forces along its border with...
Worldswimswam.com

Great Britain, Switzerland Jump to Top Wildcard Spots in 400 Free Relay

Great Britain used a new national record in the women's 400 free relay to now lead the Wildcard spots for the Tokyo Olympics Current photo via Andrea Staccioli. Swimming: Monday, May 17th – Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. Budapest, Hungary. Prelims at 10:00 am local/Finals at 6:00 pm local. The first...
Worldoddschecker.com

Eurovision 2021 semi-finals: TV Channel, UK Start Time & Odds

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th of May at 8pm BST. The Grand Final will be on Saturday 22nd of May at 8pm BST. The semi-finals will be shown on BBC Four in the UK, both at 8pm Tuesday and Thursday. Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes will be hosting.
Sportsathleticsweekly.com

Is Jan Zelezny’s world javelin record on borrowed time?

This week marks the 25th anniversary of Jan Železný’s world record, but could this be the year in which it falls? James Dixon explores the background to this long-standing mark. On Tuesday May 25, Jan Železný’s javelin world record will be 25 years old. However, for the Czech star synonymous...
Combat Sportsolympics.com

Tokyo-bound Simranjit Kaur assured of medal at Asian Boxing Championships

Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur guaranteed herself a medal at the Asian Boxing Championships 2021 after she won her quarter-final bout in Dubai on Tuesday. Six Indian boxers took the ring on the second day of the meet with five making their way to the semi-finals, including four-time Asian championships medallist and Olympian Shiva Thapa.
Combat Sportsdallassun.com

Shiva secures his 5th successive medal at Asian Boxing

Dubai [UAE], May 25 (ANI): Shiva Thapa put up a scintillating performance to outpunch Nader Odah in the men's 64kg quarter-finals at the 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on Tuesday. With a comprehensive 5-0 victory against Kuwait's Odah, the Assam boxer progressed into the semi-finals and also confirmed...