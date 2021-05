John C. Chalberg wants to use public funds to enable parents to send their children to schools where their chosen values are not challenged ("There's another virus plaguing our schools," Opinion Exchange, May 8). So instead of an education where students have an opportunity to expand their understanding of a range of viewpoints (and all those viewpoints won't be leftist, Mr. Chalberg; aren't you one of the protesters; aren't you seeking to be heard in a public forum?), you want them to huddle together in schools where their own received ideas are coddled and cocooned. In other words, you want us to isolate ourselves from whatever might challenge preferred beliefs, where we might learn not to defend with courage and debate with vigor but to rebuke and disrespect those who don't think like we do. Doesn't it occur to you that this kind of tribalism is already feeding citizen unrest in this county?