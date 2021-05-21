newsbreak-logo
Lane County, OR

Lane County releases Special Election results

By May 21, 2021
Thesiuslaw News
 3 days ago

The final vote totals for Lane County’s May 18, 2021, Special Election will be officially certified and posted on June 7. However, preliminary totals are now available according to Lane County Clerk Cheryl Betschart. “The most recent totals were posted on May 20. One reason for the delay is we...

thesiuslawnews.com
Lane County, ORlanecounty.org

County-Wide Calendar

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Contact: Diana Jones (541-682-3706) Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – 5:30 p.m. Board of County Commissioners Meeting: Evening Public Comment. To participate in the webinar/public comment, please register online here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Do not...
Lane County, OREmerald Media

City Council approves ordinance for 500 more safe, lawful spaces for unhoused

The Eugene City Council unanimously passed a landmark ordinance for 300 new “safe tent” and 200 new “safe parking” spaces for unhoused individuals April 28. Each site will hold up to 40 tents or up to 60 vehicles. The goal is to use temporary funding from the CARES Act to create new spaces that will remain operational even when this money runs out.
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Lane County Small Businesses To Receive $2.4 Million In Grants

Relief is making its way to small businesses affected by the pandemic in Lane County by way of $2.4 million in grants from the State of Oregon. This is the seventh round of funding disbursed by the county and CommunityLending Works. Altogether $8.2 million will have been granted to small...
Lane County, ORchronicle1909.com

Council to consider challenging governor

CRESWELL – Gov. Kate Brown this week announced requirements for eventually reopening the state, and the Creswell City Council plans to discuss what a declaration opposing the state’s COVID-19 protocols might look like. Brown on Tuesday announced that, when 70% of Oregonians 16 and older receive their first dose, most...
Lane County, ORkcfmradio.com

Governor Plans Lift for Risk Level; COVID-19 Cases; Rhody Run; Museum Looking for Docents; Properties Up For Auction

Governor Kate Brown has published her goal of having 70% of Oregonians vaccinated by June. And when that happens Brown says she will lift the Risk based formula for opening county commerce. Brown already announced in a press conference on Tuesday that counties that have 65% of their population vaccinated can move to the lowest level of risk but that will required counties first submitting a plan to close the gap on vaccine inequity. Lane county is slowly nearing the 65% rate with 55% currently having at least one dose of the vaccine. Lane county commissioners recently urged the governor to reevaluate how counties, like Lane, are reported. Lane County’s largest areas of infection are happening in the urban areas of Eugene/Springfield putting a hardship on outlying cities like Florence. In order to reach the 65% goal, Lane County is increasing their vaccination clinic schedule to include 3 events this weekend at Autzen Stadium and one at the Lane Events Center which will be the only one featuring the Johnson and Johnson single vaccine. Locally there is also the vaccination clinic tomorrow at the Florence events center from 10 am until 7 pm. Walk-ins and youth 12 and up are welcome.
Lane County, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Lane County and Community LendingWorks to Distribute Small Business Grants

Governor Brown recently allocated $20 million to the 15 counties which had moved into Extreme Risk last month including Lane County. These funds are to be distributed to impacted businesses, and Lane County received $2.4 million for that purpose. In an effort to get the money out as quickly as possible and to streamline the process, Lane County will apply the funds to the existing waitlist from the December grant program. New applications will not be accepted at this time.
Lane County, ORkcfmradio.com

Time to Vote; Construction 9th Street; COVID-19 Update; Weekend Business Benefit from Good Weather

Lane County Voters have just over a week to return the ballots for the May 18th election. Voters are urged to return their ballots as soon as possible to ensure they are counted. There are 20 official drop boxes in Lane County, including the official box in front of the Florence Justice Center on Greenwood Street. Lane County Elections Clerk, Cheryl Betschart said, “If a voter doesn’t mail their ballot early enough to ensure the Elections Office receives it before the deadline, or fails to get it to an official drop box before 8pm on Tuesday, May 18th, their vote cannot be counted.” You should also remember post marks do not count. Lane County Election Office says voters need to remember to sign their ballot’s return envelope before mailing or returning it back to Lane County Elections. Elections personnel who have received training in handwriting analysis compare it to signatures in the voter registration record to verify identity. A ballot may only be counted if the signatures match.
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Proposed budget approved for council

The Cottage Grove Budget Committee approved the city’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year Tuesday night. The proposed budget comes after a year of deep financial uncertainty, a year which also saw the city launch a Small Business Emergency Loan program to offset local economic woes while taking advantage of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act reimbursements through the Coronavirus Relief Fund to invest in a number of pandemic-related relief items for the community.
Register-Guard

Lane County Firewise grants help rural properties get 'lean, clean and green'

Lane County's Firewise grant program, which helps people with projects that reduce wildfire risk, is taking applications from people living outside urban growth boundaries. The grants provide rural property owners funding for projects such as clearing brush, replacing wood shake roofing, low-fire-risk plants, noncombustible exterior siding, chimney spark arrestors, and other risk reduction projects, according to a news release.
lanecounty.org

Lane County Firewise Grant Program open for applications

Lane County’s Firewise Grant program is accepting applications from residents outside of urban growth boundaries in Lane County through May 28. Firewise grants provide rural property owners with funding to help complete projects that reduce the risk of wildfire, such as clearing vegetation, replacing wood shake roofing, low-fire-risk plants and landscaping materials, noncombustible exterior siding, chimney spark arrestors, and more.
klcc.org

Lane County Rental Assistance Applications Opens May 11

Another round of rental assistance for Lane County residents affected by the pandemic will open May 11. With funds from Oregon's "Supporting Tenants Accessing Rental Relief", or STARR funding, Lane county has served 473 households so far, said Alex Dreher. Dreher is the county’s Program Services Manager. She adds the need has been high. The county has spent about half of their allocated $4 million.
Register-Guard

Letters to the editor for Saturday, May 8: The LCC board race, 4-H, CO2 and COVID-19 restrictions

I encourage voters to select Mark Boren for the Zone 1 position on Lane Community College’s Board of Education. I have worked with Mark at Lane Fire Authority and Lane County Fire District 1 for more than 20 years where he began as a firefighter, then was hired as the fire district’s training officer, and upon retirement he has been working as Lane Fire Authority’s part-time recruitment coordinator.
Register-Guard

New round of rent assistance for Lane County residents to open Tuesday

Lane County received more than $4 million in state funding to provide relief to renters impacted financially by COVID-19 and to help prevent future evictions. So far, about $1.4 million has been allocated. On Friday, the county announced another round of applications will open Tuesday to assist tenants who are behind in rent due to financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
tribuneledgernews.com

Ways to get the COVID vaccine in Lane County, several options available for the free shot

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. This article will be updated as information changes. It was last updated Friday, May 7. For...