Lane County releases Special Election results

Governor Kate Brown has published her goal of having 70% of Oregonians vaccinated by June. And when that happens Brown says she will lift the Risk based formula for opening county commerce. Brown already announced in a press conference on Tuesday that counties that have 65% of their population vaccinated can move to the lowest level of risk but that will required counties first submitting a plan to close the gap on vaccine inequity. Lane county is slowly nearing the 65% rate with 55% currently having at least one dose of the vaccine. Lane county commissioners recently urged the governor to reevaluate how counties, like Lane, are reported. Lane County’s largest areas of infection are happening in the urban areas of Eugene/Springfield putting a hardship on outlying cities like Florence. In order to reach the 65% goal, Lane County is increasing their vaccination clinic schedule to include 3 events this weekend at Autzen Stadium and one at the Lane Events Center which will be the only one featuring the Johnson and Johnson single vaccine. Locally there is also the vaccination clinic tomorrow at the Florence events center from 10 am until 7 pm. Walk-ins and youth 12 and up are welcome.