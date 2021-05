After losing a handful of players to the NCAA transfer portal after the season and during the first month of the offseason, Tennessee has been trying to recoup some of those roster losses by bringing in transfers of their own. The Vols have had some good success on that front in recent weeks, filling needs across the depth chart by adding five Power 5 transfers. First-year head coach Josh Heupel on Tuesday discussed part of Tennessee's strategy in adding transfers, particularly as it relates to how much eligibility they have remaining.