May 8, 2021 — Historic Old Town and other parts of Florence got a pop of color this week as Florence Public Works employees installed seasonal flower baskets. The popular flower baskets are sponsored by businesses and the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. People can spot the bright flowers, which bloom until autumn, throughout town, including in new locations on Highway 101 and at the Port of Siuslaw Boardwalk. Since starting the project, the flower baskets have become an integral part of the overall festive ambience of the spring and summer seasons.