Authorities: Toddler accidentally kills 6-year-old sister in Alabama after finding unsecured firearm
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama authorities are investigating after a toddler accidentally fatally shot a 6-year-old at the home of a police officer Monday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a 3-year-old found an unsecured firearm at a residence in a mobile home community and accidentally discharged the weapon, striking a 6-year-old sibling. The 6-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but died shortly after arriving, the sheriff's office said.www.wxii12.com