Kindness is Scientifically Proven to Make You Happier

“I need your help. My car just broke down about a half-mile down the road,” my girlfriend said. She sounded panicked.

I arrived a few minutes later. Her white truck’s engine was dead. She was blocking one lane on a busy two-lane road. I parked across the street, jumped out of my car, ran over, and got behind the truck. I started pushing with everything I had, leaning in hard to initiate some momentum. She held the steering wheel and asked, “Are you pushing?”

Then the truck snailed forward with cars zooming past us. We had a full hundred yards before we’d reach a parking lot to turn into. The truck was crawling forward in small inches. I was starting to breathe quite hard.

Then, suddenly, two men appeared next to me. They leaned into the truck with me. The truck accelerated forward until we were moving at a slow jog. A few moments later, we turned into the parking lot.

I thanked them profusely and they were super kind. They smiled and waved it off as no big deal. They walked back to their truck across the street. They’d pulled over just to help us.

You rarely forget acts of kindness. They remind you that not everyone is selfish, that people have empathy and a desire to help. Giving to others isn’t just a lofty ideal. It is proven to bring more joy into your own life, in more ways than initially thought.

The science of happiness and giving

A long list of studies have linked generosity to improvements in happiness.

For example, a study published in The Journal of Social Psychology recently examined this very subject. They split people into two groups and asked one group to do a random act of kindness each day for 10 days straight. The other group was asked to live normally. The group that gave acts of kindness demonstrated significant increases in life satisfaction versus the group that did nothing different.

In another study via Harvard , they found that spending money on others can literally buy happiness. They found that when research groups were instructed to spend $20 on someone else versus themselves, the prior group reported feeling happier. They saw the exact same result on 16 participants and how they spent their performance bonuses (on others vs themselves).

The pleasant insight from these studies: most people genuinely care about others. They don’t want to live entirely for themselves. They just need to be given some initiative to start giving back. There are easy ways you can start today.

Kindness isn't just about throwing money at people

The next time you are out and about, being helped by someone, it could be a barber, a waitress, someone repairing your car, working on your house, and you are satisfied with their work, make it a point to say, “You did a great job.”

To take it a step further, say why they did a good job. It could be their positive attitude, attention to detail, the effort they put in. Affirming a person’s performance makes them feel competent, respected, and appreciated. Additionally, you’ll feel happier.

Even further, it often causes contagious kindness. It’s a phenomenon UCLA’s Kindness Institute studied , finding that people who observe an act of kindness are more likely to perform an act of kindness. In essence, ‘paying it forward’ is backed by research.

One last example

I took my significant other to a nice restaurant. Our waiter was like a trained assassin. He was in character, like an actor who’d been hired to play a fine dining waiter in a spy movie.

His attitude was perfect. He had the entire menu memorized. If you asked him a food question, he could instantly recall all of the details of each item without any signs of mental effort. Everything this waiter did was in perfect character, standing up straight, looking you in the eyes, with a great attitude, and a small smile without overdoing it.

Many people would write off being a waiter as a transition job, or something just to pay the bills. For this guy? It was like a lifestyle.

My significant other is a vegetarian. She wanted to modify her order and made a very specific request, “Can I have this with tofu instead and also change this and this?” Without missing a beat, he said, “You can have anything you want!” His lack of even the smallest hesitation and his eagerness to serve, made us feel welcome and in good hands.

When everything was said and done, I made it a point to say, “I don’t say this lightly, but you might be the best waiter I have ever had. Keep doing what you are doing.” He seemed very appreciative.

Of course, I tipped him very well after that. It would have been a Scrooge McDuck move to short him after a big compliment. After all, compliments don’t pay the bills.

The takeaway on being kind

Bring positive energy into the world and the world will send it back.

Tip extra when it’s deserved. Compliment when it’s unexpected. Mention the employee to the manager. Write a great, detailed review. Go out of your way to send out good vibes. You can be the start of a virtuous cycle. And you will have the satisfaction in knowing you made this world better, one tiny nudge at a time.

There’s an old quote by Confucius, “Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves.” The second grave is your own.

Per research, the inverse seems true with acts of kindness, “Before embarking on an act of kindness, prepare for two smiles.”