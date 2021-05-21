newsbreak-logo
Oxford, AL

Oxford Performing Arts Center reopens

By Bria Chatman
wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in Oxford welcomed the announcement of the Oxford Performing Arts Center re-opening. Shows like One Night in Memphis and Billy Bob Thornton all went on sale this week. Executive Director John Longshore says prior to shutting down, people from over 30 states would come to...

