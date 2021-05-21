newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Mid-State Fair is bringing back its grandstand concert series. What will that look like?

By Sarah Linn
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

The California Mid-State Fair is bringing back its popular grandstand concert series this summer after a sizable hiatus, fair spokesman Tom Keffury confirmed Friday. According to Keffury, the Paso Robles fair’s board of directors voted Wednesday to move forward with plans to hold the Bud Light Concert Series, which typically features big-name music and acts performing on the fair’s largest stage, the Grandstand Arena.

www.sanluisobispo.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Paso Robles, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Eric Church
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Concerts#Music Concerts#Rock Music#Free Music#Good Music#Paso Robles Event Center#Grandstand Arena#Bands#Admission Tickets#Outdoor Events#Indoor Events#Big Name Music#Organizers#Touring Acts#Musical Genres#Sale#Bud Light#Crowd Capacity#Line#Mid State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StatePosted by
The Paso Robles Press

2021 California Mid-State Fair Calling All Music Acts

PASO ROBLES – The Paso Robles Event Center announced on Monday, May 10, that the 2021 California Mid-State Fair is happening as scheduled. The theme for this year’s Fair is “Can’t Wait To See You!” and planning is now in full force. The Mid-Sate Fair is looking to book singers and bands who wish to perform at the 2021 California Mid-State Fair. The Fair features multiple stages and is currently accepting applications for music acts in any genre, but primarily country, rock, pop, and soul.
San Simeon, CAPosted by
San Simeon Updates

Job alert: These jobs are open in San Simeon

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Simeon: 1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2754.24 / Week; 2. Tire & Lube Technician ***Up to $1K Hiring Bonus***; 3. Insurance Sales Representative; 4. Server | Busser; 5. R&D Technician; 6. Delivery Driver - Groceries; 7. Wine Advisor; 8. Tasting Room Support (Busser/Food Runner); 9. Tasting Room Associate; 10. Battlefield Effects Technician (Entry Level with Training Provided);
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Excavate dinosaur bones during June’s ‘Try It! Tuesday’ with the library

–The popular children’s library program Try It! Tuesdays has been revamped for the summer with “Grab & Go” kits! Stop by the library to pick up a kit containing everything you will need to participate, then tune in to Facebook on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. to try it with Miss Melissa. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s free! Kits are available a week before the program, while supplies last.