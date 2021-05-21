Mid-State Fair is bringing back its grandstand concert series. What will that look like?
The California Mid-State Fair is bringing back its popular grandstand concert series this summer after a sizable hiatus, fair spokesman Tom Keffury confirmed Friday. According to Keffury, the Paso Robles fair's board of directors voted Wednesday to move forward with plans to hold the Bud Light Concert Series, which typically features big-name music and acts performing on the fair's largest stage, the Grandstand Arena.