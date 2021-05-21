newsbreak-logo
Consumer Alert: Microsoft warns of an email that gives cyber thieves control of your computer

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — This consumer alert concerns crooks controlling your computer. Microsoft sent out a warning this week about one doozy of a malware attack. Cyber thieves sent out hundreds of thousands of dangerous emails last week. Each had an attachment that looked like a PDF. But it's malware, an especially dangerous kind of malware called a RAT, remote access trojan. The name is apropos because when you click on that attachment, you unwittingly unleash malware into your computer, giving cyber thieves remote access to all your passwords and accounts as they monitor your every keystroke. The name given to this specific malware is "STRRAT."

