Montana woman pleads not guilty in killing of Wyoming man

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Billings, Montana, woman pleaded not guilty Friday to deliberate homicide in the shooting death of a Wyoming man who refused to give her and her male companion cigarettes and a ride.

Kristy Lynn Chavez, 31, could face between 10 and 100 years in prison if convicted in the death of Dennis Gresham, 33, of Sheridan, Wyoming, The Billings Gazette reported.

Prosecutors said Chavez and Michael Lee McClure, both armed with handguns, approached Gresham as he was parked in a van at a Yellowstone River campground.

Chavez later told investigators she asked Gresham for cigarettes and a ride, and he said no. Prosecutors said the men then got into an altercation and at some point Chavez got in the driver’s seat and began driving away before hearing five gunshots.

Chavez and McClure were pursued by law enforcement before the van crashed and Chavez was arrested, authorities said. McClure broke into a home and got into a standoff with authorities.

McClure was shot after pointing a handgun at police and deputies, officials said. However, an autopsy later determined McClure died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, The Gazette has reported.

Police found Gresham’s body in the van. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds and had multiple blunt force injuries.

Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada continued bail at $500,000 for Chavez. Defense attorneys could argue for a reduction at a later date.