Pawtucket, RI

Rhode Island cities petition to save abandoned train station

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island cities have asked a judge to take a step toward the refurbishment of an abandoned train station that straddles the border between them.

The Beaux Arts-style station, which opened in 1915, sits on the border between Pawtucket and Central Falls on the Northeast Corridor rail line, the Providence Journal reported Thursday.

The station was closed in 1959 and has since has become the site of graffiti, squatters, illegal dumping and a garbage fire last August.

The cities have petitioned the Superior Court to install a special master to “preserve the deteriorating building and report the current status of all safety and code violations and how to address those.”

“We are saddened to see this property in such disarray,” Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said in a news release. “It has become a location with numerous health and safety violations and a burden on both the Pawtucket and Central Falls Public Safety Departments. This building has fallen into such disrepair, and it is disheartening. We are trying to preserve what we can.”

