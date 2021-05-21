Mom Is Killed during a Motorcycle Memorial Ride for Her Son Who Died in a Motorcycle Crash

A wildlife lover was viciously attacked and left for dead when he confronted a gang of badger baiters digging out a sett.The hunt saboteur’s head was split open, causing a huge gash and leaving him unconscious, and his ear was badly torn up.Photographs show a deep wound on top of his head and his face streaming with blood.The man, from Manchester Hunt Saboteurs, was checking on badgers in the Little Lever area of Bolton, Greater Manchester, when he came across five men with two dogs digging out a known badger sett.The gang nearly killed him as they beat him...