Accidents

Mom Is Killed during a Motorcycle Memorial Ride for Her Son Who Died in a Motorcycle Crash

By Olawale
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A grieving mother from Colorado met her untimely end during a motorcycle memorial ride for her deceased son Michael Jr. who passed away from a motorcycle crash last month. The family of Diane Everett has been plunged into grief following the loss of two family members within two months. State authorities confirmed Everett, 51, was driving her motorcycle on Larimer County Road 12 alongside more than sixty other motorcycle riders on Saturday.

State
Colorado State
