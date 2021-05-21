Unfold Games Awards 2021 Contestant Winners
In November of 2020, I had the opportunity to announce the beginning of a brand new indie competition called Unfold Games Awards. You can read about it here. It was organized by Wlad Marhulets, creator of the hit title DARQ, which was nominated and won numerous awards competing with triple-A titles such as Borderlands 3, Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, and others. Since the initial release of DARQ's, Unfold Games has become a well-known studio with a strong fanbase. It's impressive to see how quickly Unfold Games has grown in the last few years. During the short lifespan of Unfold Games, the company has already made its mark on the industry.www.forbes.com