Unfold Games Awards 2021 Contestant Winners

Releasing a new video game is a difficult and expensive task that even giants of the industry don’t always get right. From the Atari Jaguar to the PlayStation Vita, history has plenty of examples of consoles that failed for one reason or another. With the usual suspects fighting the usual war, the home console market is all but consolidated, and it’s hard to imagine a new player in the rock paper scissors game that Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are playing. I’m sure virtual reality will be the next battlefield, but right now, it’s an arms race to see who can make the first truly affordable headset. But today, I want to take you back to a simpler time when the rise of a newcomer in the console market wasn’t such a pipe dream. To talk about a forgotten console that was ahead of the times, for better and for worse.