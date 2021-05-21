Report: Positive COVID-19 test among Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE — A report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan says a member of the Seattle Mariners’ traveling party has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

There is reported concern among the Mariners organization about a potential spread due to the majority of players being unvaccinated.

Sources tell ESPN that more than half of all teams in MLB are over 85% vaccinated and the Mariners fall well below that.

MLB protocols indicate any person who tests positive must isolate for 10 days and any unvaccinated contacts must miss at least 7 days.

Vaccinated players who are not showing any symptoms may play immediately and not miss any days.