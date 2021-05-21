newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Friday Leftovers for the Week of May 16th 2021

tomandlorenzo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a lovely and sizable serving of celebrity style leftovers this week; yet another sign that things are returning to whatever passes for normal these days. And honestly? We can’t really claim that any of these qualify as disasters (although a few of them aren’t quite working), which makes us wonder if the coming wave of celebrity style will be better than normal. Either way, we won’t complain so long as the stars are willing to get dressed up for our entertainment.

tomandlorenzo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Cotton Candy#Top Chef#Perfect Boots#Fun Things#Movie Stars#Mtv Movie#Lloyd Bishop Nbc#Celebrity Style Leftovers#This Week#Cute#Ladies#Dress#Pure Fashion#Tv Awards Getty Images#Thigh High Boots#Suits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Halle Berry Just Wore an Unzipped Sweatshirt With Nothing Underneath

Halle Berry has been my quarantine queen during this pandemic. Thanks to her high-fashion backyard photoshoots, I've been living vicariously through her Instagram and taking notes for "shot girl summer." But now, it appears she's channeling a different side of quarantine fashion: sweats. In a new post where Berry teases...
Beauty & FashionAllure

The Best Celebrity Manicures From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

We scoured the red carpet for our favorite nail sets of the star-studded evening. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards is actually being produced in person this year, so the stars and their teams came together to make everyone presentable for 4K TV, high-res press pit photos, and, of course, social media. The beauty moments this evening have been predictably exciting, and we've been meticulously taking in everything, down to the nails. And yes, the stars definitely came through to give us a few good manicure moments, as they always do.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Celebrity BFFs

Can’t live without them! From Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens to Brad Pitt and George Clooney, these celebrity best friends have stuck by each other side’s through thick and thin. Tisdale and Hudgens formed a lasting bond while working together on several projects. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody...
TV Showsgetindianews.com

Super Singer 8 Elimination Today Episode 16th May 2021: Balaji and Sudhakar In Danger Elimination This week!

We were here with a written episode update of your favorite singing reality show “Super Singer 8” of 16th May 2021. The episode is gonna be jammed up with lots of tuneful choices that will gonna make the environment on the dhow delightful tonight. 4The show is highly liked by the viewers and they use to watch the show every weekend without missing a single weekend episode. The audience is giving a positive response to the show and this show has been also created a huge fan base.
Bellevue, NEthereader.com

Leftover Salmon

It would be quite difficult to find another jam band out there that is having more fun than Leftover Salmon, who are bringing their good times to Bellevue’s Falconwood Park. This group was founded over 30 years ago by Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt as a progressive bluegrass band, and they are widely considered to be pioneers of the modern jam band movement. Their style of music has been described as combustible and constantly evolving. You can never be certain what to expect at a Leftover Salmon show, but the one thing you can count on is that you will have as much fun watching them as they have performing. Visit leftoversalomn.com to learn more about the band and to reserve your tickets for this outdoor concert.
TV Showsgetindianews.com

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Today Episode 16th May 2021: Sayli Kamble In Danger For This Week Eviction Updates!

The show has been doing pretty well and it has been gaining so much attention lately as many of the people are stuck at their homes and it seems like people have been watching the show on repeat as they have been gathering TRP like wildfire, the show has become the peak of entertainment for many of the people as on the weekend’s people are enjoying the show as rather than getting bored and overthinking in your respective houses.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

BRANDI CARLILE, DEMI LOVATO AND H.E.R. TO PERFORM DURING SPECIAL TRIBUTE HONORING ELTON JOHN WITH THE IHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD AT THE 2021 “IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS,” AIRING THIS THURSDAY, MAY 27, LIVE ON FOX

IHeartMedia and FOX announced today that Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. will perform during a special tribute honoring Elton John with the iHeartRadio Icon Award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The award will be presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X and will honor Elton John’s global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. Usher will host and perform during the event, which will also feature previously announced performances from The Weeknd with special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat.
Moviesourculturemag.com

Eli’s Weekly Watch: 9th – 16th of May, 2021

In this new segment, film critic Elias Michael takes us through his weekly film picks. He’ll offer up his selection, where you can watch them, and why you might want to take a look. It’s been an interesting few weeks for film. We’ve seen the hype, discourse, and aftermath of...
Theater & DanceAmerican Songwriter

John Legend Calls Victor Solomon’s Beyoncé Cover the Best Performance in ‘The Voice’ Show History

“The coaches are floored,” said Carson Daly as all stood at attention at the end of Victor Solomon’s explosive rendition of Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar’s 2016 single “Freedom.” Donned in black leather with a team of dancers, and evoking some Bobby Brown Don’t Be Cruel-era moves, the 22-year-old North Carolina student closed the night out during the first part of the live season finale of The Voice.
NFLwkml.com

Gwen Stefani Dresses Up Like Blake Shelton While Cleaning

Gwen Stefani has been doing some cleaning at home. She recently cleaned out her and her husband-to-be Blake Shelton’s closet and shared the fun on Instagram. She posted to Insta stories wearing Blake’s shirt, “Cleaning out @blakeshelton closet.” She captioned a selfie of her wearing one of Shelton’s trademark flannel shirts.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson to Take Over Ellen DeGeneres’ Daytime Slot. NBC has locked in plans to fill the void created by the upcoming conclusion of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime show. The Kelly Clarkson Show has been slotted to take over the daytime slot…. ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed Through 2023. Kelly Clarkson's...
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba celebrates wedding news after her own heartbreak

Carrie Ann Inaba had reason to smile over the weekend after celebrating the marriage of her dear friends. The Talk star may be currently be going through her own heartache after splitting from her boyfriend Fabian Viteri, but that didn't stop her from marking the happy union of her nearest and dearest.
TV & Videosourteentrends.com

1000-Lb SIsters Spoilers: Does Tammy Slaton Have Multiple Boyfriends?

1000-Lb Sisters spoilers reveal that Tammy Slaton may be trying to juggle more than one man. Her fans think that she could be taking player status to a whole new level. Once again, her former business partner took the time to share with his followers a little more info about Tammy. He told his followers that she is a bit of a player when it comes to the men in her life.