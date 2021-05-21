Friday Leftovers for the Week of May 16th 2021
We have a lovely and sizable serving of celebrity style leftovers this week; yet another sign that things are returning to whatever passes for normal these days. And honestly? We can’t really claim that any of these qualify as disasters (although a few of them aren’t quite working), which makes us wonder if the coming wave of celebrity style will be better than normal. Either way, we won’t complain so long as the stars are willing to get dressed up for our entertainment.tomandlorenzo.com