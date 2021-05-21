Minnesota Wild Loses Key Player

(St. Louis, MO) -- The Blues scored seven consecutive goals to sprint past the Wild 7-3 in the regular season finale on Thursday night in St. Louis. Nico Sturm, Ryan Suter and Marcus Foligno each scored in the first period to give Minnesota the 3-0 lead but the next seven went to the Blues including a pair each for David Perron and Jordan Kyrou. The Wild finish the regular season with a 35-16-5 record which is good for 75 points and third place in the West Division. The Wild will now advance to the postseason and face the Vegas Golden Knights.