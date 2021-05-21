newsbreak-logo
Minnesota Wild Loses Key Player

WILX-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article-ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Wild right wing Marcus Johansson has a broken left arm that will take him out of the playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights. Johansson was hurt in the first period of Game 3. He approached the net and appeared to trip on the puck with Golden Knights forward William Karlsson in tight pursuit. Johansson’ crashed into the goal post, dislodging it from the mooring and forcing him out of the game. Wild coach Dean Evason declined to reveal the pick to replace Johansson in the lineup. Game 4 is tomorrow night.

