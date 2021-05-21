newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County coronavirus numbers stay low, despite small fluctuations

By Steve Scauzillo
San Bernardino County Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite some fluctuations over the past few weeks, San Bernardino County reported low numbers for coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Friday, May 21, according to the county health department. The county reported 62 new coronavirus infections, one death and 68 patients hospitalized on Friday. A week ago, the county...

www.sbsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Health
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Coronavirus Cases#Hospitalizations#Slight Variations#Deaths#Moderate Risk Level#Testing Volume#Vaccine Figures#Confirmed Patients#Testing Figures#Vaccinations#Resolved Cases#Plan Tier#Metrics#Patient#Health Department#Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT INSTITUTES FIRE RESTRICTIONS ON BLM LAND

The Bureau of Land Management has instituted seasonal fire restrictions on BLM lands through December 31. Managing editor Tami Roleff has more information…. The BLM’s seasonal Fire Prevention Order places fire restrictions for the California Desert District, which includes San Bernardino County as well as most of southern California. The elevated restrictions address the use of campfires, controlled flame devices, and smoking on public lands. In addition, recreational target shooting is prohibited in western San Bernardino County, (but does not target licensed hunting). A statewide Fire Prevention Order requires a year-round campfire permit, a five-foot diameter clearance around campfires, prohibits the possession and use of steel-jacketed or steel core ammunition, and provides guidance for extinguishing campfires on BLM-managed public lands.
San Bernardino County, CAkvcrnews.org

San Bernardino County Opens Vaccination Sites to Walk-Ups

San Bernardino County COVID-19 vaccination sites have extended their hours and are now accepting walk-ups. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on what to expect. In an effort to boost vaccination rates, 12 county-run vaccination sites are now open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Walk-ups will have to register on site and answer health screening questions before getting their jab. The locations include:
San Bernardino County, CAsbcsentinel.com

Despite Lack Of Prosecutorial Backing, Sheriff Yet Intent On Rooting Up Marijuana Wherever It Grows

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s effort to eradicate large-scale marijuana farms continued unabated last week, with deputies and detectives carrying out at least eight raids on unlicensed cultivation operations in the Eastern Mojave desert region. That effort, involving more than a dozen sworn law enforcement officers, resulted in the...
Baker, CAPosted by
Baker Times

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Baker

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Baker: 1. Marketing Representative; 2. $$TOP PAY & TRAINING BY TOP LEADERS -Independent Life Insurance Agent; 3. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year - Great Benefits; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 5. Team Company CDL-A Truck Drivers-- $40K Teaming Bonus-- GUARANTEED Home Time!; 6. CDL-A Company Driver - Regional Dry Van - Graduated Training; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $19-$28/Hour + Benefits; 8. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Free Exclusive TV Leads Earn $150k+ A Yr;
San Bernardino County, CAredlandscommunitynews.com

Fun vaccination events set in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County plans to hold “Fire and Ice Cream” events where residents can receive vaccinations. The county, in partnership with the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, will lead a parade of fire trucks, other emergency vehicles, the county’s Our Shot for Hope mobile vaccination van, an ice cream truck and a churro van through streets where the county will provide the free treats and vaccinations. No appointment is necessary. “‘Fire and Ice Cream’­ is an example of how committed we are to making vaccines available across the county, especially in vulnerable or hard-to-reach neighborhoods,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We’re happy to do this in conjunction with our county fire department. Firefighters are trusted heroes in our communities, and nothing draws attention like fire trucks and ice cream trucks.”
San Bernardino County, CAzachnews.net

News Update: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues Thursday to search for missing Robert Miller.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information):. Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues their search for missing Robert Miller. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 84 year old Robert Miller went missing at 5:26 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 from the area of...
San Bernardino County, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Here’s how to cannonball into pool season, safely

Yes, there’s still a pandemic, but as temperatures start to spike with summer’s approach, those looking for a place to splash around safely will find plenty of choices to dive into across the region. Operators at public pools and splash pads in Riverside, San Bernardino and eastern Los Angeles counties...
San Bernardino, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Fire crews respond to 5-acre brush fire near San Bernardino, forward spread stopped

The San Bernardino County Fire Department stopped the forward spread of a five-acre brush fire near Waterman Canyon north of San Bernardino on Thursday evening, May 13. The fire was reported around 5:47 p.m. and was initially a threat to the San Bernardino National Forest before fire crews arrived, according to Capt. Jeremy Kern with the Fire Department. At about 6:35 p.m., the Fire Department got a hose line around the fire, Kern said.