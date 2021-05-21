Right of Way

After 60,000 miles or so, you may notice the spring in your truck or SUV's step isn't what it used to be. Maybe it's a little more body roll on off-ramps or a few extra bounces going over undulating road surfaces that make you feel like you're riding a boat in rolling seas. Or maybe you were never happy with the factory ride your truck or SUV offered even when it was brand new. The point is, your shock absorbers and/or struts have an enormous impact on how your vehicle rides, drives, and handles. They control suspension motion, help mitigate or control body sway and lean, and can make or break the pleasure you experience when driving.