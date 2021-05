Not many people likely thought the NHL Playoffs Game 1 of Wild vs Golden Knights would feature a shootout. At the same time, nobody thought that there would only be one goal between the two teams. Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot were absolutely incredible, and it’s unfortunate that one of them had to lose. Talbot saved all 42 shots sent his way while Fleury saved 29-of-30. We’ll likely see some more red lights going off in Game 2. Just how much and on which side of the ice still remains to be seen. This NHL betting preview for the Wild vs Golden Knights NHL Playoffs matchup will provide game info, betting trends, odds and a prediction for Game 2 of this series.