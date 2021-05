District 186 has no plans at this time to relax its mask requirement for students and staff, despite this week’s changes in CDC guidance. The district says it will continue to follow guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the state Board of Education, which so far continue to call for mask usage in school buildings. Meanwhile, the district is considering offering vaccination clinics at schools for students 12 and over, who are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.