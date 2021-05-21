newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Deschutes Co. man among 7 new COVID deaths; 504 cases statewide

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Deschutes County resident is among seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,613, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday. The 89-year-old man tested positive on April 25 and died on May 14 at St. Charles in Bend. He had underlying conditions. The OHA...

centraloregondaily.com
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Minnesota StateWest Central Tribune

No COVID-19 deaths reported statewide on Monday, as majority of west central Minnesota counties have no new cases

WILLMAR — There were only 22 new COVID-19 cases reported in west central Minnesota on Monday, as the state reported no deaths and 469 new cases. Stearns County added 16 new cases, Kandiyohi County had four newly reported cases and Chippewa and Meeker counties each had one. Big Stone, Lac qui Parle, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Swift and Yellow Medicine counties reported zero new cases.
Rockford, ILWIFR

Winnebago Co. adds 90 COVID-19 cases, new death, positivity rate at 4.6%

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 90 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Monday. This brings the total number of cases to 31,711 as of Monday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 486. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.6 percent. The health department says 210,473 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
Mississippi StateWDAM-TV

MSDH: 482 COVID-19 cases added over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 480 new COVID-19 cases across the state over the weekend. MSDH reported 482 additional cases and six new deaths Monday. Four deaths were reported over the weekend, from May 19-May 21. Two more deaths were discovered during...
Public Healthgantnews.com

DOH: 16 New COVID Cases in Clearfield Co.

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., May 21, there were 1,823 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,193,355. According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,512 (+16) total cases since March of 2020 and 146...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

These Are the Only 4 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

Vaccinations have helped massively improve the coronavirus situation in the U.S., especially now that every adult in the country is eligible to get the shot. Nearly every state is seeing a decline in COVID numbers, and daily COVID cases in the country as a whole have continued to decline over the past few weeks. But there are some areas that are still struggling. Data from The Washington Post shows that there are four states where COVID cases are currently rising.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This State Just Imposed a COVID Lockdown

Due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases, Oregon is moving 15 counties to the Extreme Risk level effective Friday, April 30 through Thursday, May 6; activities like indoor dining will be banned. "If we don't act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19," said Governor Kate Brown. "Today's announcement will save lives and help stop COVID-19 hospitalizations from spiking even higher. With new COVID-19 variants widespread in so many of our communities, it will take all of us working together to bring this back under control." Read on to see why cases might rise in your state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
Estacada, ORPamplin Media Group

Estacada gets vaccinated

As of May 24, 46% of the 97023 ZIP Code and 43.1% of the 97022 ZIP code has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Just under half of the total population in the Estacada area has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to data...