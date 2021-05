Believe it or not, going into the 2021 season, Jake Gagne had never won a HONOS Superbike race. But that all changed last weekend when the former MotoAmerica Superstock 1000 Champion went out and got the monkey off his back in the series opener in Georgia. After earning pole position with a new lap record at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Gagne put his DNF from race one behind him and went out and dominated race two, ending a winless drought that dated back to 2015. We caught up with the man many predict will be the 2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Champion in this episode of Off Track With Carruthers And Bice to chat about his first win and his hopes and aspirations for the rest of the season.