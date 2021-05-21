newsbreak-logo
Connecticut State

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut’s positivity rate below 1% for second consecutive day

By Emily Brindley, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut's positivity rate below 1% for second consecutive day

Connecticut on Friday reported a daily positivity rate below 1% for the second consecutive day, as the state’s coronavirus metrics continue to generally improve.

While the number of tests administered has decreased, in large part due to reduced testing of people without symptoms, Connecticut has continually reported a declining positivity rate.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have been on the decline as well, even as coronavirus-linked deaths have continued at a steady rate over the past few weeks.

Positivity

Connecticut on Friday reported 171 newly identified coronavirus cases out of 18,425 tests administered, for a daily positivity rate of 0.9%. That marks the second consecutive day that Connecticut has reported a daily rate below 1%, after also reporting a rate of 0.9% on Thursday.

Until Friday, Connecticut had not seen two consecutive days of rates below 1% since early September.

Including Friday’s numbers, the state’s weekly average positivity rate is 1.15%, the lowest weekly rate the state has reported since the end of September.

Hospitalizations

Along with positivity rate, Connecticut’s coronavirus hospitalizations have also been on the decline.

Since last Friday, Connecticut’s hospitalizations dropped by more than a quarter.

The state reported this Friday that there were 140 currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a drop of one from the previous day and a drop of 58 over the course of the week.

Deaths

While positivity rate and hospitalizations have declined, Connecticut’s coronavirus-linked deaths have remained steady in recent weeks. The state has reported at least a handful of additional deaths each day.

Public health experts have long noted that deaths are a lagging indicator, meaning the death trend line trails behind the other metrics.

On Friday, Connecticut reported four additional coronavirus-linked deaths.

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen a total of 346,325 coronavirus cases and 8,212 coronavirus-linked deaths. Nationwide, there have been more than 33 million coronavirus cases and a total of 589,059 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Key trends

Connecticut’s positivity rate has dropped notably in recent weeks, and the weekly average rate is now approaching 1%. Hospitalizations have also dropped by more than a quarter over the past week, and by nearly three-quarters over the past month.

Coronavirus-linked deaths, however, continue to add up.

Some of these metrics may be affected by the state’s expansive reopening this week, although public health and medical experts say it will take several weeks to know for sure.

Emily Brindley can be reached at ebrindley@courant.com .

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, there have been 2,289,522 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 2,246,756 Florida residents and 42,766 non-Florida residents. There are 36,056 Florida resident deaths reported, 720 non-resident deaths, and 93,056 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.