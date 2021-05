When Apple took the wrappers off its first stores on Saturday, May 19, 2001 at Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia, and the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California, it was shortly after industry critics almost universally called the move a colossal mistake. Each article was more critical than the previous, saying the “last thing Apple should be doing now is opening stores that could undermine (even cannibalize) the selling channel.” This referenced the legions of electronics stores and chain retailers that sold their products. Mind you, this was after Apple had already pulled their product from most every big box, except for CompUSA, who would also ultimately lose the line.