Vaccinated staff members at Sunrise Skillet take off their masks one year after indoor dining reopened in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Vaccinated workers at Sunrise Skillet began serving customers without wearing masks this week for the first time in more than a year. "I didn't think we'd see the day, I really did not," said Brittany Whitenburg, a server at the Sunrise Skillet. "Before I even got out of my car, I texted and was like, 'Are we really allowed to not wear masks today?' So it felt weird. And even when I'm coming from the back I'm like, 'Oh I've got to pull up my mask. Wait no I don't.'"