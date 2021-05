VICTORIA, Texas —Thursday, May 13, 2021 is Vaccine Day in Victoria. You have two shots to get it done. First, join KAVU-TV at The Victoria Television Group at 3808 N. Navarro from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Texas Department of Emergency Management is providing 500 doses of the vaccine. It is first come first serve until they run out. No appointment necessary. Drivers should enter off Lawndale Ave into the KAVU-TV station parking lot. Plan on exiting off N. Navarro in front of the 25 News Now studios.