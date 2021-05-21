What This Life Sciences Software Company Can Teach Us About Communication

Praduman Jain is CEO and founder of Vibrent Health, a digital health technology company powering the future of precision medicine. Lack of diversity has been a longstanding shortcoming in health research. That lack has not only failed underrepresented groups in the past but also threatens the progress of medical science and the healthcare industry in the future. The Covid-19 pandemic spotlighted those disparities — with infection and death rates higher for certain racial and socioeconomic groups. In one study, for example, non-Hispanic Black people made up 34% of deaths from Covid-19 even though they made up only 12% of the population.