newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

▶️ Little Did I Know: The Wiest House

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time when all that existed out on Third Street in Bend was a large, stone home built by Levi Wiest. He was one of the first settlers in Bend in the early 20th Century. One of Levi’s descendants sat down with Central Oregon Daily’s Scott Elnes recently...

centraloregondaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Descendants#Central Oregon Daily#Home#Early 20th Century#Sat#This Week#Time
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Related
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Bend, ORbendsource.com

Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day

Can you believe it's almost that time of year again—when you can slip into the Deschutes River on an inner tube and float downstream like Central Oregon royalty #livingyourbestlife?! Although a few more storm systems are blowing the last of this year's pow up at the mountain, down in town, the weather's been almost float-worthy.