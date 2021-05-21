newsbreak-logo
Concord education achievements

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Sommer, CCHS class of 2017, graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in music business. After graduation, he will be working in Nashville as a freelance photographer and videographer for professionals in the music industry. He hopes to tour with bands and artists making creative content during their live shows. Sommer also works as a guitar and bass player and will be touring with Chris Ruediger, also CCHS ’17, across parts of the Southeast and New England this summer.

