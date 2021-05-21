Concord education achievements

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce will host its 33rd Annual Funds for Education Golf Tournament on Aug. 4 at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord. This popular event, presented by Bangor Savings Bank, raises funds to directly support the Capital Area Student Leadership program and Business Grants for Teachers initiative. Capital Area Student Leadership, the state’s only regional student leadership program, is offered annually by the Chamber for high school sophomores in the Greater Concord area. Over 700 students have graduated from CASL, including 35 sophomores from six area high schools in 2021. This year’s virtual program offered sessions covering leadership qualities, managing a business or organization, public speaking, communicating through the media and participating in local politics. Through its Business and Education Task Force, the Chamber has awarded over $157,000 in Business Grants for Teachers, an initiative that supports area educators teaching innovative curriculums not funded by school budgets. Participants in this year’s golf tournament will support these programs while enjoying a day on the course complete with contests, Hole in One prizes, a delicious lunch under the tent and the opportunity to network with fellow business leaders. This popular tournament typically sells out quickly. Register a team or learn about prominent sponsorship opportunities on the Chamber’s website. For more information about the Funds for Education Fold Tournament, please contact the Chamber at 603-224-2508, email events@concordnhchamber.com, or visit the Chamber’s website at ConcordNHChamber.com/key-events.