Real Estate

Five Star Conference Returns to Dallas in September

themreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow in its 18th year, the Five Star Conference and Expo attracts leading subject-matter experts across the mortgage space and will feature hundreds of exhibitors as thousands of mortgage professionals from across the nation converge on Dallas for the event. More than just a conference, this in-person event will bring together a community of like-minded professionals working towards the common goal of building a stronger residential mortgage industry.

