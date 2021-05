LAS CRUCES - The city is asking its residents what they think about the idea of banning plastic grocery bags. The City of Las Cruces launched a survey May 11, which lasts until May 24, to gauge the community's thoughts on the city's proposal to ban single-use plastic bags at most businesses and mandate that retailers who offer a more sustainable option — like paper or biodegradable film bags — charge customers a 10-cent fee per bag.