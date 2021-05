(From NBCnews) The state of New Jersey introduced a new program on Monday offering a free beer to those who get a Covid-19 vaccine in May. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter that the state was teaming up with over a dozen breweries for the “Shot and a Beer” project. “We’re launching our ‘Shot and a Beer’ program to encourage eligible New Jerseyans ages 21+ to get vaccinated,” Murphy said. “Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer.”