Doña Ana County, NM

Emergency Broadband Benefit Provides Discounts

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES - Doña Ana County announced it is helping build consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program. The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband...

County
Doña Ana County, NM
Doña Ana County, NM
Government
