Emergency Broadband Benefit Provides Discounts

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in collaboration with internet service provider companies, has launched a temporary program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households (and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands). Home and mobile internet service providers offering the EBB discount in the Seattle area include Comcast (Xfinity), CenturyLink, Wave, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, PCs for People, and Human I-T. For a complete list of participating providers in Washington State, see the FCC’s program provider list. Current Comcast Internet Essential customers automatically qualify for the EBB program and can enroll directly through the Comcast EBB site.