‘Shattered Dreams’ by Sunset Capone is a reflection of life and the constant feeling of loss felt throughout the daily uphill battles. The song touches on the feeling of life getting colder as time progresses and the fire we all once had being smothered into a smoulder from all the opposition we’re met with. Altogether the song reflects the life of someone who has had their dreams shattered after a constant uphill battle with tons of losses and the feeling of hope just slipping away. The artist says, ‘I think there are more people on this planet that have felt overwhelming pain in their life than those that have not and this song could let them know that they are not alone.’