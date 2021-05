Aldi is a popular grocery store — not just for its great deals and reasonable prices, but also because shoppers can often find special treats and snacks within the aisles that can't be found at any other store. The chain has done it again, this time in the frozen treats section, with the release of their new Specially Selected ice cream flavors. These sweet, creamy desserts are now available in two new indulgent selections: Coffee and Dulce De Leche.