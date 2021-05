The constant talk of Dwayne Johnson stepping into save the SnyderVerse was everywhere for a couple of weeks, before vanishing completely from the conversation. While it would certainly support the unsubstantiated rumors that he’d been banned by Warner Bros. from talking about it, his silence might also be down to the fact he’s currently hard at work on Black Adam, so both sides of the story fit a certain narrative depending on which way you choose to look at it.