LAS CRUCES – Authorities helped rescue members of an El Paso group that attempted to hike to the Organ Needle — the highest point in the Organ Mountains. The group of 24 hikers, ranging in ages from teenagers to adults in their mid-60s, began the guided hike to the Needle at 4 a.m. Sunday. The hikers ranged widely in trail experience, according to a news release from the Las Cruces Fire Department.