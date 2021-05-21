‘Chapelwaite’ Images and Teaser Reveal First Look at Stephen King Adaptation Headed to EPIX

"Do you think I'm a schemer?" WB + HBO Max have unveiled the first teaser trailer for No Sudden Move, the latest Steven Soderbergh film following Let Them All Talk earlier this year, as well as his gig directing the 2021 Academy Awards show. The film will be premiering at the upcoming 2021 Tribeca Film Festival as a Centerpiece Gala selection. A group of criminals brought together under mysterious circumstances must quickly figure out how work together to uncover what's really going on when the simple job goes completely sideways. The "outdoor premiere" of director Soderbergh's new crime drama, which stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, with Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig "muMs" Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke, will take place at The Battery in New York City on Saturday, June 18th. I really dig this old school teaser with the scratchy title cards introducing all of the main characters. Still no idea what it's about it, but I'm intrigued.