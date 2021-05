FARMINGTON — Madi Van Riper’s making the most of her at-bats, crushing the ball and easily getting on base at a highly-efficient rate. The Piedra Vista third baseman’s tallied just 12 at-bats, but she’s doing serious damage on most of them — whether sending the ball through the gaps or straight over the fence. After just four games, Van Riper’s hitting .667 with five home runs and a pair of doubles. Van Riper, who stands at 5-foot-11, also has an on-base percentage of .714.