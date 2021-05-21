The Blitz: Spotlight at Center

View more in
Dallas, TX
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Dallas, TX|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Detroit, MI|Detroit News
Artist Spotlight: Jill Jack
History: Beloved by her fans, peers and music journalists for more than two decades, Jack is one of the most accoladed singer/songwriters in the history of the Detroit Music Awards with dozens of trophies (including three at last month's virtual awards). She's been releasing albums since the late 1990s and has collaborated with many other songwriters in town.
Nashville, TN|tennesseestar.com
Music Spotlight: Halle Kearns
NASHVILLE, Tennessee- Halle Kearns is an artist who always knew what she wanted to do. Her family usually had country music playing in her house and she remembers singing along to 90s country in her car seat. She stated, “I grew up on Dixie Chicks, Martina McBride, Faith Hill (Ladies...
World|giantbomb.com
The Community Spotlight 2021.05.15
My heart will ache either way. Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight and I, @zombiepie, am once again honored to be your host as we look back at the week that was on and around Giant Bomb. First, I want to share a big "thank you" to the outpour of support the last episode of the Spotlight got. It was truly heartwarming to see users both new and old come out of the woodwork to share their lover for the site and their feelings about Vinny, Alex, and Brad. In the days that followed their final appearance as staff, it has really set-in that the site no longer has them. It's different. The site is different. Yes, things were bound to be different, but it's so difficult to express the mixture of excitement and concern about the uncharted waters Giant Bomb is about to explore without sounding like an inconsiderate jerk or total buzzkill.
Music|mustangnews.net
DJ Spotlight: Yung Gazpacho
This post originally appeared on KCPR.org. When I was in high school, me and my friends all gave each other SoundCloud rapper names, because we thought it was hilarious. It was a joke. Then I made my Instagram name that, so that’s just what people called me. For someone who...
Barnstable County, MA|capenews.net
Senior Spotlight: Sophia Sederman
Sophia Sederman has spent her years at Bourne High as a member of the Drama Club, Key Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, Math Team and Book Club. Next year, Sophia will be going to Vassar College, where she will study psychology on a premed track. Over the course of...
Dallas, TX|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Reliant Class Acts Recap | 2021
Check out Blake Jarwin's conversation with two local Frisco ISD teachers & their students in celebration of their $3,000 grants courtesy of the Cowboys Class Acts program powered by Reliant Energy!
Video Games|pocketgamer.com
Funko Pop! Blitz adds the Loveable Care Bears collection to growing roster
N3twork has released an update for its mobile match-3 puzzler Funko Pop! Blitz which adds a new collection to its growing roster of characters. The update is available now for iOS and Android devices. The new collection in question is the Loveable Care Bears, where you can go the land...
Berks County, PA|Reading Eagle
Berks Ballet Theatre, Genesius staging shows; 3 events announced for Santander Performing Arts Center [Spotlight]
Berks Ballet Theatre will be closing its 45th season with a virtual production entitled “Breathing Space,” which will be streamed from Saturday at 7 p.m. through June 5. This will be the company's second streamed production, after a successful virtual production of “The Nutcracker Suite” in December. According to Artistic...
Dallas, TX|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
5/21/21 OT: It's Friday, Mehtteo
Each year on the third Friday in May, millions of pizza lovers across the nation join in extolling the qualities of pizza on National Pizza Party Day. Since pizza is one of America’s favorite foods, it comes as no surprise we would celebrate a day that features a pizza party. Pizza parties bring friends together. They’re also an excellent way to reward a team or group for a job well done. Birthdays and some minor achievements are also celebrated with pizza parties, too. Although, just about any excuse can be used for a good pizza party.
Dallas, TX|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
5/24/21 OT: Bros
Observed every year on May 24th, Brother’s Day honors the brothers in our lives. Whether we have one or many, our brothers hold a special place in our hearts. Even if for those who don’t have brothers, someone in their life is usually like a brother to them. Brothers from other mothers are found in a best friend, a brother-in-law, or a cousin. They are the men in our lives we count on even when we don’t talk very often. We share memories, challenges that frequently began with the phrase, "Watch this!" soon followed by a few stitches.
Dallas, TX|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Celebrities|kiss951.com
‘School of Rock’ Actor Kevin Clark Dies at 32
School of Rock actor Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy Jones, has died at the age of 32. Per TMZ, Clark died in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 26) after being struck by a motorist while he was riding his bicycle on the Northwest side of Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner reports he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 2:04 AM CT.
TV Series|ourteentrends.com
Return to Amish Spoilers: Was The Show Cancelled?
Return to Amish spoilers reveal that some fans are uncertain about the new season of Return to Amish. After the season finale, a lot of viewers were unsure about what was going to happen with some of their favorite cast members. Most of them are not on social media, so fans of the show have started to panic.
Celebrities|Page Six
Jennifer Lopez spotted peeping in on Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is keeping a close eye on her new man. The 51-year-old “Dinero” singer was spotted peeping through some curtains at beau Ben Affleck, as the actor enjoyed a leisurely cigarette on the balcony of a rented Miami waterfront home on Tuesday. The 48-year-old “Gone Girl” star looked casual...
Cars|Posted byAmomama
Daily Joke: Johnny Bought the Motorcycle of His Dreams
Johnny spent his entire life savings on a stunning 1200CC motorbike, but when he met a moped at the stoplight, he was disappointed that he couldn't outrace him. Read on to see why. Johnny spent his entire high school career dreaming about owning a motorcycle and speeding past all the...
TV Series|tvinsider.com
‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ Cast Says Goodbye to the Crazy Soapy Drama (VIDEO)
To list all of the crazy moments from OWN’s primetime soap The Haves and the Have Nots would probably take more space than the internet allows. But as we approach the final eight episodes of Tyler Perry‘s soapy drama, the cast is getting a little sentimental and reflecting on at least some of them.
Celebrities|Hello Magazine
Tamron Hall delights fans with incredible announcement
Tamron Hall left fans incredibly delighted as she announced a major achievement for both herself and the Tamron Hall Show. In an Instagram post, the star wrote: "I can't! so grateful to be nominated for Best Informative Talk Show Host 2 years in a row. "Thank you @DaytimeEmmys!! @TamronHallShow nominated...
TV Shows|Posted byVariety
Arthur Gunn Breaks Silence on ‘American Idol’ Finale No-Show
After dropping out of the “American Idol” finale at the last minute, Arthur Gunn has spoken out about his decision to leave the show. Gunn was set to perform with Sheryl Crow on Sunday’s finale, but after the “Idol” contestant allegedly refused to come out of his trailer five minutes before the show, producers were forced to swap in Season 19 finalist Graham DeFranco, who was sitting in the audience.
TV Series|celebratingthesoaps.com
The Young And The Restless Rumors: Leak Is Alicia Minishew Joining Yr?
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers and rumors reveal that our inside source at CBS has indicated that the role of Tara Locke (Elizabeth Lanier) has been a talking point recently in terms of a recast. Our source previously spilled that the role could be recast and now a daytime legend’s name has been thrown into the mix.