The Blitz: Spotlight at Center

My heart will ache either way. Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight and I, @zombiepie, am once again honored to be your host as we look back at the week that was on and around Giant Bomb. First, I want to share a big "thank you" to the outpour of support the last episode of the Spotlight got. It was truly heartwarming to see users both new and old come out of the woodwork to share their lover for the site and their feelings about Vinny, Alex, and Brad. In the days that followed their final appearance as staff, it has really set-in that the site no longer has them. It's different. The site is different. Yes, things were bound to be different, but it's so difficult to express the mixture of excitement and concern about the uncharted waters Giant Bomb is about to explore without sounding like an inconsiderate jerk or total buzzkill.