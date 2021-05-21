Pop Style Opinionfest: When Fashion Design Meets Costume Design: “Cruella” and “Halston”

It is of utmost importance now and always to support Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. With the rise in hate crimes against AAPI communities during the pandemic, we must continue to join together and stand against anti-Asian violence. We highlighted just a few resources to know here and also recommend organizations such as the Stop AAPI Hate organization, where you can report hate incidents you witness. Another way to show support is to shop Asian designers. In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we wanted to highlight a few Asian fashion designers. We actually spoke with Shopbop’s fashion director, Caroline Maguire, to learn about just a few brands she personally supports. Given that it’s her role to lead fashion direction for the retailer, she has also developed strong relationships with some of the inspiring designers in question.