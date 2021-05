One must engage in some sort of some design fortune-telling in order to even try to predict what will still be “in” in 30 years when you are renovating. And it’s worth the time/thoughts because searching for timelessness is a valid goal that we should all be after. Luckily for you, predicting what design elements will look dated is an obsessive pastime of mine and it’s especially important when something reaches a certain almost peak level of popularity. It is my assertion that there are some things that just don’t date. That doesn’t mean that they are always as “in” or fresh as they might be at other times, but they are as timeless as possible. Is the Zellige tile one of them???