newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Argentines snap up souvenirs of stand-in goalkeeping hero

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e14Yx_0a7O5G3v00

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentines are snapping up merchandise honouring midfielder Enzo Perez after his heroic goalkeeping effort helped a River Plate team ravaged by COVID-19 to win a Copa Libertadores game earlier this week.

River were without more than 20 players who either tested positive for the virus or were injured, including all four of their goalkeepers. Hence Perez was forced to don the keeper’s gloves for Wednesday’s match against Independiente of Santa Fe.

They had 11 fit players and no substitutes but River won 2-1, with the debutant goalkeeper lifting the man-of-the-match award.

Now, the replica jerseys, caps and figurines made in tribute to the 35-year-old player are in high demand.

Jerseys with the number 24 on the back like those used by Perez are being sold for 2500 Argentine pesos ($26.57) online, and there are also caps, t-shirts and key rings available.

One of the most sought-after items is a ‘Limited Edition’ figurine of the yellow-clad keeper.

Perez was injured in River’s previous game and would likely have sat out Wednesday’s game but for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Instead, he has become an overnight sensation.

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenirs#Goalkeepers#Goalkeeping#Soccer Argentines#River Plate#Copa Libertadores#Independiente Of Santa Fe#Jerseys#Man#Figurines#Caps#Rings#This Week#Limited Edition#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccersounderatheart.com

Match Preview: OL Reign v. Portland Thorns

After standing up well to a tough, aggressive North Carolina side, OL Reign head down I-5 for a match against the Portland Thorns. The game kicks off Sunday at 3 PM PT and will air on CBS Sports Network. After winning the preseason Challenge Cup on penalties, the Thorns continue...
Soccerkciiradio.com

Hawks Stand Alone in Soccer Poll

The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association released their new rankings for week six of the boys season. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks are the lone ranked team in the area, standing at No. 10 in class 1A in this week’s poll. That’s down from fifth a week ago. The Hawks are led this year by Owen Trimpe with 15 goals, Ethan Trimpe with eight assists and Justice Jones with 23 saves and a 76.7% save percentage. Mid-Prairie will next be on the field Monday when they take on Keokuk.
SoccerSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Girls soccer spotlight: Twin goalkeepers help Triad to a stellar start

Reagan Chigas and Kendall Chigas learned their lesson early in life. The Triad High junior twin goalkeepers tried playing the switching game at age 4. But their mom, Rebecca, wasn't fooled at all. Reagan, the more rambunctious child, regularly got put into timeout for her antics. And after a few...
MLSSlate

The American Soccer Phenom Becoming a Folk Hero in England

If you watch enough of any sport, your brain internalizes its parameters. A player at full sprint moves about this fast. One leaping for the basket goes about this high. A ball leaving the bat looks like something in this range. You build your own set of physical laws for what it’s supposed to look like: how quick, how far, how hard. When someone shatters those preconceptions, it can be one of the best parts of sports.
SoccerInside Nova

Patriots stand 8-0 in girls soccer

The undefeated Yorktown Patriots (8-0) defeated the McLean Highlanders, 4-1, in girls high-school soccer action. Shay Montgomery, Nora Green Orsett, Zoe Foose and Mia Lodwig scored Yorktown’s goals. Assists went to Montgomery and Evelyn Casadaban. In another game, Yorktown blanked South Lakes, 3-0. Montgomery scored all three goals. One was...
World95.5 FM WIFC

Soccer-River Plate plead for goalkeeper after squad depleted by COVID-19

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – River Plate may be forced to use an outfield player in goal for their next Copa Libertadores tie after all four of the club’s registered keepers tested positive for COVID-19. River said in a statement they had asked the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) for special dispensation to include goalkeepers Leo Diaz and Agustin Gomez in their squad for Wednesday’s game against Independiente of Santa Fe.
Sheboygan Falls, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Soccer preview: Local teams look to climb up standings

A small sample size has much of the area's soccer teams looking up in their respective conferences. The area's Packerland Conference teams are a combined 1-3 on the season with Kewaunee securing the only win. Kiel, New Holstein, NEW Lutheran, and Sheboygan Falls are all in first place with 1-0 records. No local Packerland teams are in action on Tuesday because of the cancellation of the Gibraltar/Sevastopol-Green Bay West and Sturgeon Bay-Peshtigo matches.
Soccerthestatszone.com

2021 Copa Libertadores – Racing Club vs Rentistas Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is Racing Club vs Rentistas taking place? Wednesday 26th May, 2021 – 01:30 (UK) Where is Racing Club vs Rentistas taking place? Estadio Presidente...
Tennistennis.com

The Baseline Player of the Week: Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud warmed up for Roland Garros by winning the Geneva Open title. In a battle between two 22-year-old rising stars, Ruud defeated Denis Shapovalov, 7-6 (6), 6-4, to earn his second career title. The victory improved his strong 2021 season to a 20-6 winning record. It was a fairly solid performance on Sunday, denying break-point chances for the Canadian.
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Soccer round-up: Clippers double up Vikineers

The Sturgeon Bay Clippers girls' soccer team was able to double up their neighbors to the north, defeating Gibraltar/Sevastopol 4-2. The only game that was scheduled was between Luxemburg-Casco and Kewaunee, but that game has since been postponed. The Vikineers are scheduled to play in a soccer tournament in Kiel...
Socceronefootball.com

Michel Platini defends Karim Benzema on not singing La Marseillaise

Speaking in an interview with LCI, three time Ballon D’Or winner and ex-UEFA President Michel Platini moved to defend recently recalled to the French national team squad Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema for his history of not signing the French national anthem as the traditional hymns are played earlier in his France career.
Soccer101.9 KELO-FM

Soccer-Sevilla’s Czech Republic goalkeeper Vaclik confirms exit

(Reuters) – Sevilla’s Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires next month. The 32-year-old joined the Andalusian side from Basel in 2018 and quickly established himself as first choice, making 66 La Liga starts during his first two seasons. This term,...
TennisLas Vegas Herald

Casper Ruud out to keep rolling at Roland Garros after Geneva win

Casper Ruud said he would prepare for the French Open as if it was the biggest tournament of his career after claiming his second-ever title in Geneva on Saturday. Ruud won the ATP Geneva Open final with a 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov and is now looking to "do some damage" at Roland Garros when the second Grand Slam of the year begins on May 30.
Huntington, WVwvgazettemail.com

Marshall soccer: Conquering heroes return with championship trophy

HUNTINGTON — When Marshall’s men’s soccer team left for the NCAA tournament three weeks ago, only those surrounding the program thought the team would emerge as the last team standing. On Tuesday, the Thundering Herd returned to Huntington as national champions after Monday night’s 1-0 overtime win over Indiana at...
Geneva, INdailyjournal.net

Ruud beats Shapovalov to win Geneva Open title

GENEVA — Casper Ruud warmed up for the French Open by winning the Geneva Open final on Saturday, beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (6), 6-4. Third-seeded Ruud served more cleanly and allowed no break-point chances to second-seeded Shapovalov. Ruud clinched with his first match point when Shapovalov sent a backhand service...
MLSsjearthquakes.com

NEWS: PayPal Park to Host Club America vs. Atlas FC on July 7

SAN JOSE, Calif. – PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, will host an international friendly between Mexico’s Club America and Atlas FC on Wednesday, July 7. The match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. PT and marks the 11th meeting all-time between two Mexican teams at PayPal Park since its opening in 2015.